Katatonia announce one-off orchestra show

Katatonia have announced a one-off show featuring a full orchestra, to take place at the Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on September 22.

The band will collaborate with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Levon Manukyan, who’s previously worked with Opeth, Paradise Lost, Fish, Anathema, Asia, Tarja Turunen and others.

The first set will see Jonas Renkse and co performing 2006 album The Great Cold Distance in full to mark its 10th anniversary, along with the orchestra. It’s to be followed by the band alone delivering a set of tracks from across their career.

Promoters say: “This once-in-a-lifetime performance will see classic and current Katatonia songs presented in a stunning new way within the walls of an epic venue.

“The orchestra has its roots in the hundred-year-old orchestral tradition in Plovdiv, and over the years has launched the careers of many world-famous conductors. Together with the band they will help take Katatonia’s material to a whole new level.”

Tickets for the performance, entitled The Distance Between Fallen Hearts, are on sale now. Katatonia release 10th album The Fall Of Hearts on May 24 via Peaceville Records.

