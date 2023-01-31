Karnataka announce new studio album

By Jerry Ewing
UK prog rockers Karnataka will release new album Requiem For A Dream in June

Karnataka
UK prog rockers Karnataka have announced they will release their new studio album, A Requiem For A Dream, through Immrama Records on June 5.

The new album features eight new songs, including the 25 minute epic title track, and also features a guest appearance from Nightwish's Troy Donockley.

”The album explores themes of personal adversity, loss, despair and forgiveness, experienced through the prism of global chaos, climate change and environmental destruction,” say the band. "A beautiful world slowly dying and tinged with fear, yet grasping for hope. We are reminded of the fragility of Sagan’s unique ‘pale blue dot’ floating in a vast ocean of stars. We are dancing in the rain. This is our requiem for a dream.“

A Requiem For A Dream was mixed by Joe Gibb. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Karnataka

Karnataka: A Requiem For A Dream
1. All Around The World
2. Sacrifice
3. Look To The East
4. Forgiven
5. The Night’s Dance
6. Say Goodbye Tomorrow
7. Don’t Forget My Name
8. Requiem For A Dream

