Kansas stream new live version of Point Of Know Return

US prog rockers Kansas have streamed a new live version of their 1977 classic Point Of Know Return, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming live album, Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond, which is released through InsideOut Music on May 28.

The new live album was recorded on Kansas' 2019/20 tour for the anniversary tour of the Point Of Know Return album and features the whole of the 1977 album, including their Number 6 US hit Dust In The Wind as well as s election of other classic Kansas songs, including Song For America, People Of The South Wind and of course Carry On Wayward Son.

“This live album sounds great,” says Kansas guitarist and funder member Richard Williams. “We wanted to make sure this album captures and represents how Kansas sounds live in concert. Point of Know Return Live & Beyond does just that.”

Kansas recently announced that they had rescheduled their European tour dates until 2022. The band haven't played in the UK since 2014 when they appeared at Shepherd's Bush Empire in July of that year. The band cancelled their 2017 European tour, which included a headlining appearance at Ramblin' Man festival, citing security fears.

Kansas are now scheduled to play The Palladium in London on November 3, 2022.