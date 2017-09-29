Kansas Stream Live Version Of Carry On Wayward Son

Kansas have streamed a new live version of their biggest hit Carry On Wayward Son. The song, which reached No. 11 in the US Billboard chart in 1976, was originally taken from the band’s Leftoverture album. The new version is taken from the band’s forthcoming new live album Leftoverture: Live And Beyond.

Kansas, who cancelled their prog stage headline slot at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair citing security concerns, have instead been touring the US celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the 1976 album which reached No. 5 in the US album charts, from which the new live album has been recorded.

“When we saw how much our fans enjoyed the Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour shows, we knew we had to record a live album,” drummer, Phil Ehart told Prog. “When it came to finding someone to produce it, we thought the best possible person would be the guy that produced Leftoverture forty years ago. So, we called Jeff Glixman!”

Leftoverture: Live And Beyond will be released through InsideOut Records on November 3. The album will be available as a double CD digipak, four 180 Gram Vinyl boxed set, and digitally.