“Just like anyone who plays, you find your favourites and the others need to go!” Metallica legend Jason Newsted is selling 60 of his guitars and basses

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is selling dozens of his instruments.

The 61-year-old, who played with the metal titans from 1986 to 2001, will put 60 of his guitars and basses on online store Reverb from July 24.

The collection will include a five-string fretless bass that Newsted used when recording 1996 Metallica song Until It Sleeps.

Also available will be a 1989 Alembic bass that appears in the documentary A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica.

Extra details on what will be on sale are available now on the Reverb website.

In a video uploaded to the Reverb Youtube channel (embedded below), Newsted comments: “The last 30 or 40 years, as I’ve travelled around playing music for people, I’ve gathered some cool shit!

“I can’t play all these, man, so I’d like to get these in the hands of some people, because I can only play so many at once!”

He later adds: “Any real collection took time to amass and special study and effort and all that thing.

“This stuff was collected, truly collected, on adventures. But, just like anybody who plays, you find the ones who are your favourites and the other ones need to go.

“That’s where I am now, so I’m hoping some people are gonna pay attention to how special these instruments actually are, because of the stories I just told and what it took me to go around the world, five or seven times literally, to get these instruments that I have.”

Newsted joined Metallica in late 1986 to replace late bassist Cliff Burton.

The bassist was famously hazed by his now-former bandmates, but came to be respected for his passionate live performances and interactions with fans.

Metallica singer/guitarist James Hetfield told VH1’s Behind The Music in 1998: “Jason really developed into ‘the live guy’.

“He is the neverending connection with the fans. He’ll stop a fan and go looking for people to sign autographs for!”

Newsted left in January 2001 so that he could focus on outside projects. He joined Voivod and Ozzy Osbourne and, in 2012, launched his solo band Newsted.