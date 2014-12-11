Judas Priest unveil Defenders Of The Faith remaster

Judas Priest’s 1984 album Defenders Of The Faith is to be reissued to mark the original’s 30th anniversary.

The record will launch on March 9 via Sony and along with the fully remastered original, it will feature a live 1984 performance recorded at Long Beach, California on the Defenders Of The Faith tour.

The band say in the new liner notes: “It’s 30 years since we released Defenders Of The Faith. We’re very proud to say it has become a classic that’s beloved by Priest Fans throughout the world.”

It’s currently available to pre-order via Amazon.

Priest head out on a European tour next summer to promote this year’s Redeemer Of Souls album and will also play Download 2015.

Frontman Rob Halford recently said he was “ready to make” the follow-up and credited guitarist Richie Faulkner for fuelling the desire to get back in the studio.

Defenders Of The Faith Special 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist

CD1

Defenders Of The Faith remastered 2. Freewheel Burning 3. Jawbreaker 4. Rock Hard Ride Free 5. The Sentinel 6. Love Bites 7. Eat Me Alive 8. Some Heads Are Gonna Roll 9. Night Comes Down 10. Heavy Duty 11. Defenders Of The Faith

CD2

Live At Long Beach California - May 5 1984

Love Bites 2. Jawbreaker 3. Grinder 4. Metal Gods 5. Breaking The Law 6. Sinner 7. Desert Plains 8. Some Heads Are Gonna Roll 9. The Sentinel 10. Rock Hard Ride Free

CD3

Live At Long Beach California - May 5 1984