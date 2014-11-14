Halford 'ready to go' on new Priest material

Judas Priest forntman Rob Halford says he's "ready to make" a new Judas Priest album.

The band only released their most recent record Redeemer Of Souls in July, but already the singer is keen to get back to work. And the enthusiasm of guitarist Richie Faulkner is what’s fuelling the fire.

Halford tells Trunk Nation: “I go into the dressing room every night and Richie’s jamming – that guy never stops playing his guitar.

“And I walk in, and I go, ‘What are you playing now? Put that down in your iPhone right now.’ And he gets his iPhone and puts it down. He’s been doing that all the way through the Redeemer Of Souls tour.

“So what I’m saying is the riffs are already piling up, the ideas are already piling up. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to make a Judas Priest record. So that’s where we roll at the moment.”

Redeemer Of Souls landed at no.12 in the British album charts.