Jordan Rudess shares first single from upcoming solo album. Listen to Embers here...

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess will release his new, as-yet-untitled solo album in September

(Image credit: Press)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared the first new music from his upcoming, as-yet-untitled solo album which he recently announced that he will release through InsideOut Music in September.

You can listen to the first single, the laid-back Embers, below, which features a vocal performance from vocalist Joe Payne, who features on the album and who performed with Rudess on this year's Cruise To The Edge.

Embers also features drummer Darby Todd (Devin TownsendThe Darkness) and guitar from Bastian Martinez, and was previously available as part of a collaboration between Rudess and the Moises AI app.

Embers, the starting spark of my upcoming album, sets the tone for my latest solo musical journey," says Rudess. "Originally created for Moises' innovative platform, this track captures a mellower vibe, different from the rest of the album's progressive tunes. For those prog heads out there, never fear, this album runs the gamut of my musical expression and you will get your polymeters and Snarling Pigs.

"The inspiration for creating this track coincided with a project I was asked to do for the app, Moises, a technology that can turn standard audio files into separate tracks while also showing chords, lyrics and more. I hope you enjoy listening to Embers and, if you are inspired to add your own musical collaboration on this tune, check it out on Moises."

Speaking of the collaboration with the Moises app, which can be downloaded here, Rudess adds, "My passion for pushing boundaries in music and technology has always been fierce. It’s this very passion that brought me to the incredible team at Moises. Their groundbreaking tools have become the cornerstone of my musical journey, powering my performances on stage and my in-studio explorations." 

