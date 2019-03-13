Jordan Rudess launches trailer for his new solo album Wired For Madness

Jordan Rudess has released a trailer for his upcoming solo album Wired For Madness.

The Dream Theater keyboard maestro will release the record on April 19 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

It sees Rudess joined by his Dream Theater colleagues James LaBrie and John Petrucci, while Marco Minnemann, Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa, Rod Morgenstein and Elijah Wood also feature.

Rudess says in the clip: “Wired For Madness was conceptualised a while ago. It had been some time since I did a full-on rock, electronic, all-out Jordan experience, and I really wanted to do something like that. My last album was more piano focused.

“A big part of me is really about the synthesisers and the electronics and the rock energy and I felt a real desire to express myself in that domain, so it was an important thing to do.

“I looked at my schedule, which tends to get very busy, and planned out a time when I could do it.”

He adds: “It was a huge project because I like to dive into my studio head first and get into all my gear and just go nuts.”

Rudess previously explained the concept behind Wired For Madness and also revealed that he asked Bonamassa to guest as there’s even a bit of blues on the record.

Jordan Rudess: Wired For Madness

1. Wired For Madness - Part 1

2. Wired For Madness - Part 2

3. Off The Ground

4. Drop Twist

5. Perpetual Shine

6. Just Can't Win

7. Just For Today

8. Why I Dream