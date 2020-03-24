Jordan Rudess and Riversea's Marc Atkinson stream live shows today

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Today, Tuesday March 24

Jordan Rudess

The Dream Theater keyboard player is hosting another unique piano mediation at his official Facebook page at 8pm (GMT). "Let’s unite through the healing power of music and reverberate peace and positivity throughout the world," says Rudess.

Marc Atkinson

The Riversea and Moon Halo singer will be streaming a live streaming solo gig at his own Facebook page this evening, also at 8pm (GMT). Although free to view, Marc does ask that if anyone can, please make a donation to his website.

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on.