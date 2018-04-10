Jonathan Davis announces UK solo headlining shows

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has announced two UK solo shows in June.

The singer will headline Manchester Club Academy on June 6 and London Islington Academy on June 7. He also appears at the Download Festival on June 8.

Davis is gearing up to release his debut solo album, Black Labyrinth, in May. He began working on the record a decade ago, and promises it will be different to anything he has done with Korn.

"This time, I'm pulling something out of the audience," he said. "I've bared my soul for so fucking long, I thought it'd be really cool to pull listeners in a different direction for once."

Davis has released two singes from the albums to date, What It Is and Everyone.

The singer recently kicked off his solo tour in Portland, Oregon. The shows have seen him premiering songs from Black Labyrinth, including Walk On By, Basic Needs and Underneath My Skin, as well as covering Neil Diamond’s Love On The Rocks, which Davis originally recorded for the soundtrack to 2003 movie Wonderland.

Black Labyrinth is released on May 25 via Sumerian Records.

Jonathan Davis UK tour dates

Jun 6 Manchester Club Academy

Jun 7 London O2 Academy Islington

Jun 8 Donington Park Download Festival