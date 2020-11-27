Jon Anderson is the cover star of the new issue of Prog on sale now

Jon Anderson graces the cover of the brand new issue of Prog Magazine which is on sale today...

When Jon Anderson quit Yes in 1980 some wondered what on earth he was going to do. However in a few short years he'd established himself as a solo artist of note and hit the charts with Vangelis. All before rejoining Yes who went on to be bigger than ever. On the back of his recently released second solo album Song Of Seven cover star Anderson reflects on that period of his career and details the upcoming reissue of Olias Of Sunhillow.

Also with the new issue of Prog is a 2021 Art of Prog calendar, and an English Electric Recordings sampler featuring music from Big Big Train, Dyble Longdon and Nick D'Virgilio, as well as your free 11-track CD featuring the very best of modern day progressive music.

Also in Prog 115.

Greg Lake - ELP manager Stewart Young remembers the late Greg Lake as his new Anthology is released

Ozric Tentacles - in this issue's The Prog Interview Ozric's mainman Ed Wynne looks back on a career that took him from making home made tapes to the UK Top 20

Mark Kelly - The Marillion keyboard player finally makes his solo bow with Mark Kelly's Marathon

Pain Of Salvation - The Swedish prog rockers tackle dark themes on new album Panther

Lunatic Soul - Maruisz Duda ponders the band’s final days as he explores folkier sounds

Wobbler - The Norwegian prog quintet stick resolutely to their analogue instincts

with Dwellers Of The Deep

Ulver - Krystoffer Rygg posits the idea that this might be the dark proggers’ farewell

Ihsahn - The former black metal icon turns to pop melodies for his latest EP, Pharos

Fates Warning - The US prog metal pioneers discuss their lucky 13th album

Solstafir - The Icelandic post rockers explain where they fit in with dark new album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love

Simon Collins - Sound Of Contact’s singer and drummer returns with a vibrant new solo album

Zombi - The US duo talk of their love of Goblin, horror soundtracks and new album, 2020

Critics' Choice - What did the Prog Magazine writers decree the best releases of 2020? Find out here!

Ultravox - this issue we ask Midge Ure and Billy Currie: how prog were Ultravox?

Jon Gomm - the acoustic guitar phenomenon opens up about his prog world!

Plus album reviews Porcupine Tree, Pink Floyd, Greg Lake, IQ, Airbag, Ian Anderson, Anthony Phillips, Tangerine Dream, Ring Van Mobius, Katatonia, Dream Theater, p.g.lost, The Pineapple Thief, Robert Reed, Lunatic Soul, Frost* and more.

And music from Lunatic Soul, Modality, Tammatoys, American Tears, Plus 33 and more on the free CD.

