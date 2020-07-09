David Longdon to release album with former Fairport Convention singer Judy Dyble

Big Big Train singer David Longdon will release an album with former Fairport Convention and Trader Horne vocalist Judy Dyble in September. They've released a short video trailer which you can view below.

Dyble Longdon's Between A Breath And A Breath will be released through English Electric on September 25. A vinyl edition will be released through Plane Groovy. he album contains seven original compositions with all lyrics by Judy Dyble and music and production by Longdon.

“I first heard David sing with Big Big Train at King’s Place in London 2015 and immediately decided that I really wanted to sing with him someday," explains Dyble. "And here we are with a collaborative album, which I think is wonderful!”

“Judy asked if I would like to work with her," adds Longdon. "She sent me some great lyrics which inspired the music and over the years we’ve become good friends. Judy duetted with me on The Ivy Gate, which appears on Big Big Train’s Grimspound album. The Dyble Longdon album is a natural development on from this piece.”

Dyble announced last November she was suffering from lung cancer but says the illness, nor the recent COVID-19 pandemic, has not impacted on her lyric writing for the album: “The lyrics for these songs virtually wrote themselves, with minor tweaks, as music grew around them," she explains. "All were written before I was diagnosed and before the dreadful virus stamped its footprint on our world.

“Quite a few of my lyrics have a touch of sadness about them but always with an optimism for the future and a desire to know what happens next. France, Whisper and Obedience tell stories suggested in conversations and Between A Breath And A Breath is sheer magic. Astrologers was a simple ‘Hmmpph! Stop it!, while Heartwashing and Tidying Away were just poems which wrote themselves.”

Between A Breath And A Breath was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and Playpen Studios in Bristol. The album has been produced by Longdon and mixed by Patrick Phillips (Elbow, Kate Bush and Sir Paul McCartney). The artwork for the album is by Big Big Train artist Sarah Ewing.

Pre-order Between A Breath And A Breath.

(Image credit: Longdon/Dyble)

Dyble/Longdon: Between A Breath And A Breath

1. Astrologers

2. Obedience

3. Tidying Away The Pieces

4. Between A Breath And A Breath

5. France

6. Whisper

7. Heartwashing