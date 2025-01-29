Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks have released a video for their live version of Yes's classic Your Move / I’ve Seen All Good People. The recording, which comes from the upcoming Live - Perpetual Change album, was taped during Anderson's show at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois in 2023.

Live - Perpetual Change will be released on March 15 via Frontiers and finds Anderson and The Band Geeks performing uncannily accurate versions of songs from Yes's seventies heyday. The album will be available as a double CD/DVD package and on triple vinyl and Blu-ray. Full tracklist below.

In December, Anderson and The Band Geeks released a version of another Yes classic, And You And I, from the upcoming album.

"I’ve got my new band together now," Anderson told Classic Rock last year. "I’ve got the Yes that I wanted."

Anderson will begin a US tour with the Band Geeks in April. The dates will kick off at the Rialto Theater in Tucson Arizona on April 1 and wrap up at the Carteret New Jersey Performing Arts Center on May 18. Full dates below.

Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks - "Your Move - I've Seen All Good People" - Official Live Video - YouTube Watch On

Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks - Live - Perpetual Change tracklist

Yours Is No Disgrace

Perpetual Change

Close To The Edge

Heart Of The Sunrise

Starship Trooper

Awaken

And You And I

Your Move/ I’ve Seen All Good People

Gates Of Delirium

Roundabout

Apr 01: Tucson The Rialto Theater. AZ

Apr 03: Anaheim The Grove of Anaheim, CA

Apr 05: Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

Apr 08: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Apr 11: Sacramento SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, CA

Apr 17: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Apr 19: Rockford Coronado Pac, IL

Apr 23: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Apr 25: Des Plaines Des Plaines Theater, IL

Apr 27: St.Charles The Arcada Theater, IL

Apr 30: North Tonawanda Riviera Theater, NY

May 02: Cleveland The Agora, OH

May 04: Lancaster American Music Theater, PA

May 07: Wilmington The Grand Opera House, DE

May 10: Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

May 12: Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

May 16: Westbury Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, NY

May 18: Carteret Performing Arts Center, NJ

