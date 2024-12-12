Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks announce live album of classic-era Yes songs

In the wake of this year's acclaimed album of new material, True, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks have announced a live album and DVD comprised entirely of tracks from Yes's classic seventies era.

Live - Perpetual Change was recorded and filmed at the Aracada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois in May 2023 on the band's Yes Epics and Classics tour, and features a tracklist of 10 songs, eight of which appeared on the 1973 live album Yessongs, plus The Gates Of Delerium (originally from 1974's Relayer) and Awaken (from Going For The One, released in 1977). Full tracklist below.

The new album will be released in March on double CD, triple vinyl and DVD, and is available to pre-order now.

To celebrate the album's release, the band have launched a video for And You And I, taken from the Live - Perpetual Change DVD. It shows Anderson and the band playing an uncannily faithful version of the 1972 Yes classic, suggesting that, just as Steve Hackett has become the torch bearer for the music of early Genesis, Anderson is now occupying the same territory for his old band, even though his old band are still around.

“I never left Yes in my heart and soul… ever!" Anderson said in 2022. "Too many amazingly powerful memories. And of course, the music never left me. So here I am, still wanting to sing the songs again, and bring my true feelings to the lyrics.

"Melody and lyrics has always been my passion. I sing them now with an older and I hope wiser state of mind. I’ve been wanting to have that feeling again, of performing the songs I lived for, and the music I helped to create and design, with the sound of the band of old around me once more.

"The first time I heard the Band Geeks I truly freaked out – they sound just like the classic Yes of the seventies, the Yes that I know and love.”

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YouTube Watch On

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks - Live Perpetual Change tracklist

Yours Is No Disgrace

Perpetual Change

Close To The Edge

Heart Of The Sunrise

Starship Trooper

Awaken

And You And I

Your Move/ I’ve Seen All Good People

Gates Of Delirium

Roundabout