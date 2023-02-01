Jon Anderson announces London show for July

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has announced that he will play London Shepherd's Bush Empire on Saturday July 22 with the Paul Green Rock Academy.

The gig is listed on the venue's website as The Classic Albums tour, and they have set up a Facebook Event page, which announces the show "celebrating the Close To The Edge 51st Anniversary."

Anderson has been touring the US with both the Paul Green Rock Academy as well as The Band Geeks, from the Band Geek podcast. With the former Anderson has been touring the US performing a set celebrating Yes' 1972 album Close To The Edge, playing the album in its entirety, as well as performing other classic songs and what are billed as 'surprises'.

Anderson will be touring the US with The Band Geeks in April and May, performing a varied Yes set.

Prog approached Anderson's press representative for comment, but beyond stating that Anderson is touring the US with The Band Geeks on the Spring they have not commented further. We will update this story when we hear more.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, February 3.

