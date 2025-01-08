Jon Anderson and The Bank Geeks announce further US tour dates for April and May

Jon Anderson has announced a new run of live US dates with The Band Geeks for April and May.
The dates, which kick off at the Rialto Theater in Tucson Arizona on April 1 and concludes at the Carteret New Jersey Performing Arts Center on May 18, are a continuation of the Yes Epics, Classics and More Anderson and the band have been undertaking over the last few years, which sees them playing music from the extensive Yes repertoire as well as material from last year's acclaimed True album.
Anderson and The Band Geeks recently announced they will release a new live album and DVD, Live - Perpetual Change, comprised entirely of tracks from Yes's classic seventies era. Recorded and filmed at the Aracada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois in May 2023 on an earlier run of the Yes Epics and Classics tour, and features a tracklist of 10 songs, eight of which appeared on the 1973 live album Yessongs, plus The Gates Of Delerium (originally from 1974's Relayer plus Awaken (from 1977's Going For The One.
The new album will be released in March on double CD, triple vinyl and DVD. You can see all the tour dates and ticket information below.
Pre-order Live - Perpetual Change.
Jon Anderson and The Bank Geeks Yes Epics, Classic and More tour dates
Apr 1: AZ Tucson The Rialto Theater
Apr 3: CA Anaheim The Grove of Anaheim
Apr 5: NV Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Apr 8: CA Oakland Fox Theater
Apr 11: CA Sacramento SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
Apr 17: WA Seattle Moore Theater
Apr 19: IL Rockford Coronado Pac
Apr 23: WI Milwaukee Pabst Theater
Apr 25: IL Des Plaines Des Plaines Theater
Apr 27: IL St.Charles The Arcada Theater
Apr 30: NY North Tonawanda Riviera Theater
May 2: OH Cleveland The Agora
May 4: PA Lancaster American Music Theater
May 7: DE Wilmington The Grand Opera House
May 10: CT Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse
May 12: CT Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse
May 16: NY Westbury Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
May 18: NJ Carteret Carteret Performing Arts Center