Jon Anderson and The Bank Geeks announce further US tour dates for April and May

Jon Anderson has announced a new run of live US dates with The Band Geeks for April and May.

The dates, which kick off at the Rialto Theater in Tucson Arizona on April 1 and concludes at the Carteret New Jersey Performing Arts Center on May 18, are a continuation of the Yes Epics, Classics and More Anderson and the band have been undertaking over the last few years, which sees them playing music from the extensive Yes repertoire as well as material from last year's acclaimed True album.

Anderson and The Band Geeks recently announced they will release a new live album and DVD, Live - Perpetual Change, comprised entirely of tracks from Yes's classic seventies era. Recorded and filmed at the Aracada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois in May 2023 on an earlier run of the Yes Epics and Classics tour, and features a tracklist of 10 songs, eight of which appeared on the 1973 live album Yessongs, plus The Gates Of Delerium (originally from 1974's Relayer plus Awaken (from 1977's Going For The One.

The new album will be released in March on double CD, triple vinyl and DVD. You can see all the tour dates and ticket information below.

Apr 1: AZ Tucson The Rialto Theater

Apr 3: CA Anaheim The Grove of Anaheim

Apr 5: NV Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Apr 8: CA Oakland Fox Theater

Apr 11: CA Sacramento SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Apr 17: WA Seattle Moore Theater

Apr 19: IL Rockford Coronado Pac

Apr 23: WI Milwaukee Pabst Theater

Apr 25: IL Des Plaines Des Plaines Theater

Apr 27: IL St.Charles The Arcada Theater

Apr 30: NY North Tonawanda Riviera Theater

May 2: OH Cleveland The Agora

May 4: PA Lancaster American Music Theater

May 7: DE Wilmington The Grand Opera House

May 10: CT Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 12: CT Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 16: NY Westbury Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

May 18: NJ Carteret Carteret Performing Arts Center

