John Wetton and District 97 see Red

John Wetton and District 97 have released a teaser featuring clips from their live King Crimson covers album One More Red Night.

The collaboration saw former Crimson frontman Wetton provide lead vocals for the US band in their native Chicago last year.

It’s released on October 6 via Cherry Red and it’s available for pre-order now. Signed copies are available as one of the pledge offerings on D97’s current Kickstarter campaign, which aims to cover the costs of making their third studio album.

Tracklist