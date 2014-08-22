Wesley joins Bigelf for tour

John Wesley has confirmed he’ll join Bigelf as guest guitarist during their winter European tour – following a run of solo band support slots with Flying Colors.

The Bigelf dates begin on October 25 and end with five British stops in November, including an appearance at Hard Rock Hell VII.

Before that, Wesley and co will promote acclaimed recent album Disconnect with Flying Colors, who play London’s Islington Assembly Hall on October 13 towards the end of a brief European run.

He says: “I ‘m really excited to finally be able to bring the band to Europe. I’m looking forward to seeing and meeting all the fans and friends, and getting back into some of my favourite cities. Hopefully this tour will open the door to many more shows in many more cities in the future.”

Following their commitments on this side of the Atlantic, Wesley and co will open for Living Colour at four US shows in December.

Oct 13: London Islington Assembly Hall (John Wesley Band with Flying Colors)

Nov 14: Manchester Deaf Institute (guest guitarist with Bigelf)

Nov 15: Hard Rock Hell VII, Pwllheli (guest guitarist with Bigelf)

Nov 17: Glasgow Cathouse (guest guitarist with Bigelf)

Nov 18: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms (guest guitarist with Bigelf)

Nov 19: London Garage (guest guitarist with Bigelf)