John Lodge announces UK solo dates

Moody Blues bass player John Lodge has announced some live UK dates for April, which will see him play songs from his 2015 solo album 10,000 Light Years Ago, earlier solo material and of course Moody Blues classics.

"Music is my life and I can't wait to get on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band," Lodge told Prog. "The venues are smaller and more intimate, but I love live concerts have bass will travel that's the gypsy in me. I'll always be a Moody Blue, but I love getting the chance to perform songs that I have never performed before, and of course classic Moody Blues songs. The fans and I have travelled this road a long time and I also hope new fans will discover and explore along with us."

The new live dates are in support of the recently released Live From Birmingham and will feature a band that includes musical director and keyboard player Alan Hewitt, Moody Blues touring drummer Billy Ashbaugh, guitarist Duffy King and cellist Jason Charboneau.

Lodge plays three US dates in February, before hitting the UK in April. It is stressed that more UK dates will be added beyond the two currently announced.

Full live dates are:

US Tampa FL Cruise To The Edge - Feb 4-9

US Seminole Casino Immokalee FL - 10

US Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH - 13

US The Suffolk Theatre Riverside NY - 14

US The Cabot Beverly MA - 15

US The Newton Theatre Newton NJ - 16

UK Milton Keynes The Stables - April 12

UK London Cadogan Hall - 13