John Carpenter reworks classic Escape From New York theme 69th St. Bridge

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
John Carpenter will release new collection Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) in October

Film director and musician John Carpenter, along with his son Cody Carpenter and Godson Daniel Davies, has reworked the 69th St. Bridge theme from his classic 1981 film Escape From New York, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from his new collection, Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988), which will be released through Sacred Bones Records on October 6. The album sees Carpenter, Cody and Davies re-recording pieces from such iconic films as HalloweenHalloween IIIBig Trouble In Little ChinaThey LiveThe ThingPrince Of Darkness and more. Carpenter has previously released a newly recorded Chariots Of Pumpkins from 1982's Halloween III: Season Of The Witch.

"This piece played during a chase across an imaginary bridge," Carpenter says. "Isaac Hayes was going after Kurt Russell, and I wanted to create music that fit the feel of the scene. [At the time of recording Anthology II] I wanted to include more music from Escape From New York, and after re-listening to the soundtrack, this piece stood out to me as one that I wanted to try recreating and modernizing. It was fun recreating the various synth parts note by note, a very different process than how I originally recorded the piece back in the 80s."

Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) will be available in an array of different coloured vinyl formats and CD. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

