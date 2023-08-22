John Carpenter announces Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) will be released in October

Film director and musician John Carpenter has announced that he will release a new collection, Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988), through Sacred Bones Records on October 6.

The new collection, featuring music from his films between 1976 and 1988 sees Carpenter, son Cody Carpenter and Godson Daniel Davies, re-recording pieces from such iconic films as Halloween, Halloween III, Big Trouble In Little China, They Live, The Thing, Prince Of Darkness and more. You can listen to their newly recorded Chariots Of Pumpkins below.

“This piece was made for someone else’s movie, the Tommy Lee Wallace directed Halloween III," Carpenter explains of. "I don’t remember what his specific direction for me was for the main titles, but I wanted to reflect a kind of science fiction feel. The sound has been updated and it was fun to redo this song. The three of us using modern and updated sounds and production has influenced the overall feel of the song.”

The three tracks from The Thing are lost cues, previously unreleased and now re-recorded. The Thing marks one of the rare occasions that Carpenter stepped away from scoring duties and entrusted the task to another composer, the legendary Ennio Morricone.

Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) will be available in an array of different coloured vinyl formats and CD. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988).



(Image credit: Sacred Bones)

John Carpenter: Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988)

1. Chariots of Pumpkins (Halloween III)

2. 69th St. Bridge (Escape From New York)

3. The Alley (War) (Big Trouble in Little China)

4. Wake Up (They Live)

5. Julie's Dead (Assault on Precinct 13)

6. The Shape Enters Laurie's Room (Halloween II)

7. Season of the Witch (Halloween III)

8. Love at a Distance (Prince of Darkness)

9. The Shape Stalks Again (Halloween II)

10. Burn it (The Thing)

11. Fuchs (The Thing)

To Mac's Shack (The Thing)

12. Walk to the Lighthouse (The Fog)

13. Laurie's Theme (Halloween)