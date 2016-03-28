John Bassett announces 4-track EP

John Bassett has revealed that he’ll release an EP entitled Aperture next month.

The Arcade Messiah and KingBathmat man’s four-track recording is out on April 3 – and he says he wanted to release something different from his other material.

Bassett says: “I took a small break from recording the latest Arcade Messiah project to put together something completely different – a mellow, small collection of post rock, ambient style songs.

“The whole process was completed in spontaneous manner over 12 days.”

Aperture will be available via Bassett’s Bandcamp page – and he’s also issued a teaser of the album which can be heard below.

John Bassett Aperture EP tracklist