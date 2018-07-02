Joe Strummer compilation featuring rare tracks and remasters out in September

A Joe Strummer compilation album featuring rare material and remasters is to be released later this year.

Titled Joe Strummer 001, it will arrive on September 28 and will feature a total of 32 tracks.

Those including an early demo of This Is England entitled Czechoslovak Song/Where Is England, a solo demo of Letsagetabitarockin recorded in 1975, outtakes from Sid & Nancy with Mick Jones and the unreleased songs Rose Of Erin, The Cool Impossible and London Is Burning – one of the last songs Strummer recorded with The Mescaleros.

To mark the announcement, a lyric video for London Is Burning has been released and can be watched below.

Following his death in December 2002, it was discovered that Strummer had a wealth of archive material, including lyrics and tapes, with the archiving of the tracks for Joe Strummer 001 overseen by Strummer’s widow Lucinda Tait and producer Robert Gordon McHarg III.

All tracks were restored and mastered by Grammy Award winner Peter J. Moore at the E. Room in Toronto.

Find further details below.

Joe Strummer 001 tracklist

CD1

1. Letsagetabitarockin' (2005 Remastered Version) - The 101ers

2. Keys To Your Heart (Version 2) [2005 Remastered Version] - The 101ers

3. Love Kills - Joe Strummer

4. Tennessee Rain - Joe Strummer

5. Trash City - Joe Strummer & The Latino Rockabilly War

6. 15th Brigade - Joe Strummer

7. Ride Your Donkey - Joe Strummer

8. Burning Lights - Joe Strummer

9. Afro-Cuban Be-Bop - The Astro-Physicians

10. Sandpaper Blues - Radar

11. Generations - Electric Dog House

12. It’s A Rockin' World - Joe Strummer

13. Yalla Yalla - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

14. X-Ray Style - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

15. Johnny Appleseed - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

16. Minstrel Boy - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

17. Redemption Song - Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer

18. Over The Border - Jimmy Cliff & Joe Strummer

19. Coma Girl - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

20. Silver & Gold / Before I Grow Too Old - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

CD2

1. Letsagetabitarockin' (Strummer Demo) - Joe Strummer

2. Czechoslovak Song / Where Is England - Strummer, Simonon & Howard

3. Pouring Rain (1984) - Strummer, Simonon & Howard

4. Blues On The River - Joe Strummer

5. Crying On 23rd - The Soothsayers

6. 2 Bullets - Pearl Harbour

7. When Pigs Fly - Joe Strummer

8. Pouring Rain (1993) - Joe Strummer

9. Rose Of Erin - Joe Strummer

10. The Cool Impossible - Joe Strummer

11. London Is Burning - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

12. U.S. North - Joe Strummer & Mick Jones