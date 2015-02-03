Satriani confirms UK dates

Joe Satriani has announced a nine-date UK tour in November.

The guitar icon hits the road for The Shockwave UK Tour in support of his upcoming album. It’s his first run of UK dates since 2013, tied in with the launch of last record Unstoppable Momentum.

His touring band includes bassist Bryan Beller, keyboard and guitar player Mike Keneally and drummer Marco Minnemann.

Satriani says: “I am looking forward to playing the UK in November and seeing my fans.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 6 via Ticketline.

Satriani announced last year that he was taking part in this summer’s G4 Experience – a five-day guitar retreat in Southern California.

Nov 01: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 03: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Nov 04: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 08: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 10: London Hammersmith Apollo