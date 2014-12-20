Satriani previews G4 Experience

Joe Satriani heads up the 2015 edition of the G4 Experience, a five day guitar retreat in Southern California next summer.

Satriani wrapped up his Unstoppable Momentum tour in Australia last month as he promoted his 2013 album. The spring saw the release of his autobiography, Strange Beautiful Music: A Musical Memoir, as well a retrospective 15-disc box set Joe Satriani: The Complete Studio Recordings.

Beyond his solo work, the guitarist has revealed demos have been completed for a third album by supergroup Chickenfoot – featuring Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith – and that he’s optimistic more music will be made despite the challenges presented by the band members’ individual schedules to move forward on the project.

On the heels of a summer 2014 edition of the G4 Experience, Satriani will be joined next summer by fellow instructors Tosin Abasi of Animals As Leaders, Guthrie Govan of The Aristocrats and Mike Keneally, alongside guests Andy Aledort, bassist Stu Hamm, Doug Doppler and Bruce Bouillet.

Satriani explains the concept of the retreat: “G4 brings together four guitar heroes from different sides of the musical spectrum and places them in a unique totally-immersive-music-camp environment with aspiring guitarists/musicians who are interested in learning from the best. Through live performances, jam sessions and clinics catering to all levels, the campers get to learn in an up-close and personal way with the focus on interaction between students and teachers.”

“Teaching is something very close to my heart and I take it seriously. Having the chance to share what I know about music and guitar playing with like-minded players is always fun, and I find the camp environment brings out special performances from me and all the teachers.”

A master teacher who counts Steve Vai and Kirk Hammett of Metallica amongst his students, Satriani admits the essence of the guitar continues to be a mystery.

“It’s always surprising to me how some days the guitar feels so good and other days it feels like a completely foreign tool in my hands. I don’t understand that part of it. I always chalk it up to some strange voodoo bio-rhythm thing – like I’m not in my right phase or something – but other times it just feels like it’s the perfect instrument for my hand.”

“I’m not even thinking about the technique – music starts to come out, I’m lost in the moment and all of a sudden there’s a song. And I wonder how did I get there? Where did that piece of music come from and what does it represent?”

The 2015 edition of the G4 Experience takes place June 28 – July 2 at the Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, California – for full details, visit g4experience.com