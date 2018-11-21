Joe Perry calls off US tour after recent health scare

Joe Perry has been forced to cancel his upcoming solo tour across the US after his recent collapse in New York.

The Aerosmith guitarist joined Billy Joel onstage at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, but took unwell backstage. Paramedics treated him on the scene before taking him to hospital.

He later said he was “doing well” and was allowed to return home earlier this week.

But he’s now issued a statement to say that the tour, due to begin at the end of this month, is off due to doctor’s orders.

Joe says: “Just wanted to thank everyone for all of the kind messages I’ve received this week. I’m home and doing well, but the doctor recommends a bit more downtime before getting out to rock again, so regrettably I had to cancel my upcoming tour dates.

“Was really looking forward to playing these shows with Brad and Gary and seeing all of you who were planning to come out and support us.

“We will be back out as soon as possible. Wishing you all happy holidays and looking forward to seeing you in 2019.”

Perry had lined up the run of 10 shows in support of his solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto, which was released earlier this year.

Find a list of affected dates below.

Aerosmith will play 18 Deuces Are Wild shows in Las Vegas throughout April, June and July next year.

Joe Perry cancelled 2018 US tour dates

Nov 30: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec 01: West Dundee RockHaus, IL

Dec 02: Detroit Crowfoot Ballroom, MI

Dec 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Dec 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Dec 07: Cherokee Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, NC

Dec 11: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA

Dec 13: Pasadena The Rose, CA

Dec 15: Beverly Hills Saban Theatre, CA

Dec 16: Agoura Hills The Canyon, CA