Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry released from hospital

Joe Perry has been released from hospital and is now resting at home.

TMZ report that the guitarist was discharged late last week after he took unwell following a guest appearance with Billy Joel at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Perry collapsed backstage and was treated by paramedics who gave him oxygen before taking him to hospital.

The Aerosmith guitarist checked in last week to say he was “doing well” and thanked fans for their love and support.

He also paid his respects to comic legend Stan Lee on Twitter by posting a picture of the two of them together, with the caption: “With Stan Lee at The Hollywood Bowl in 2012. Rest In Peace Stan!”

Perry had to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida, but his representative reported that he’s expected to return to his live commitments later this month.

In July 2016, Perry was rushed to hospital after falling ill on stage with the Hollywood Vampires.

Perry released his solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto back in January this year, while Aerosmith will play 18 Deuces Are Wild shows in Las Vegas throughout April, June and July next year.