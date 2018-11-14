Joe Perry is “doing well” after weekend health scare

Joe Perry has checked in with a health update after reportedly collapsing after a show in New York on Saturday night.

The Aerosmith guitarist appeared onstage with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden at the weekend, but took unwell backstage. He was treated by paramedics who gave him oxygen before taking him to hospital.

There’s been no word since then on his condition, but Perry tweeted last night: “Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!”

He also paid his respects to comic legend Stan Lee on Twitter by posting a picture of the two of them together, with the caption: “With Stan Lee at The Hollywood Bowl in 2012. Rest In Peace Stan!”

Perry was forced to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida, but his representative reported that he’s expected to return to his live commitments later this month.

In July 2016, Perry was rushed to hospital after falling ill on stage with the Hollywood Vampires, with the band subsequently cancelling a planned appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

