Aerosmith confirm Las Vegas residency dates

Aerosmith have confirmed that they will play a total of 18 shows in Las Vegas in 2019.

The band will take to the stage at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in the city throughout April, June and July next year for a run of performances under the Deuces Are Wild banner.

The residency will contain “some of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas” with the shows featuring “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.”

The stage show will be produced by Grammy Award winner Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for the Beatles’ LOVE by Cirque du Soleil in Vegas.

Members of Aerosmith’s Aero Force One fan club will get access to an exclusive pre-sale at 9am PT tomorrow (August 16) while tickets will go on general sale from 10am PT on Friday, August 24.

Earlier this week, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry let it slip that the band were planning something for Las Vegas, saying: “We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now.

“What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.”

Find a list of the band’s residency dates below.

Aerosmith Las Vegas residency dates

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23 and 26

June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27 and 29

July 2019: 2, 4, 7 and 9