Joe Lynn Turner to tour UK

Joe Lynn Turner has announced he’ll launch his intimate acoustic tour An Evening With… on April 1 in Edinburgh.

The singer will perform songs from his extensive 30-plus-year career – which includes stints with Fandango, Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen, Deep Purple, Mother’s Army, Brazen Abbot, Sunstorm and more.

Turner says: “It’s been quite some time since I have visited the UK and Northern Ireland to see all of my friends and fans. I’m really looking forward to having such an intimate situation with Q & A and an acoustic set of songs.”

“These shows will be very special indeed. See you all soon!”

Tickets for An Evening With Joe Lynn Turner go on sale via local venues Monday, January 26, with the Belfast show on sale Tuesday, January 27.

A limited number of VIP Upgrades are also available January 26 from 9 AM via sdentertainment.

Turner hinted last summer that a Rainbow reunion could be in the works, later adding the scenario would allow the band to go out “in a blaze of glory.”

Turner’s latest project, Rated X – which includes drummer Carmine Appice, bassist Tony Franklin and guitarist Karl Cochran – released its self-titled debut last November.

TOUR DATES

Apr 01: Edinburgh Bannerman’s Bar

Apr 03: Aberdeen The Moorings Bar

Apr 04: Belfast Voodoo

Apr 05: London The Borderline

Apr 07: Chester The Live Rooms

Apr 08: Sutton-In-Ashfield The Diamond

Apr 09: Evesham The Iron Road