Rainbow could rise again says Joe Lynn Turner

Joe Lynn Turner has suggested plans are being made for a Rainbow reunion – even though he’s admitted he’s not allowed to talk about it.

The vocalist says “it’s a very big possibility” that he could be working with Ritchie Blackmore again soon.

The former Deep Purple guitarist split the band in 1997 after a three-year stint featuring Doogie White on vocals. Turner was a member between 1980 and 1984, taking the mic after Ronnie James Dio and Graham Bonnet.

Asked about the chances of a reunion, Turner tells Rock Overdose (via Blabbermouth): “I’m going to be honest with you right now – yes, possibly. It’s very possible. Last year I wouldn’t say it, but this year I say it. It’s a very big possibility that something might happen. I heard talk of it, and all I can say is I’m not supposed to talk about it.

“But I’m talking to you now and all I want to do is say ‘yes.’ We may have a reunion, and it would be phenomenal.”

A total of 23 musicians asides from Blackmore spent some time in Rainbow. The band released eight studio albums between 1975 and 1995.

In 2012 singer White spoke of the moment the outfit imploded on tour, saying he believed that his bandleader had simply lost interest and wanted to concentrate on medieval music of Blackmore’s Night. White said: “The only thing I wanted more of from Ritchie was time – more time to make great music with him.”