Joe Bonamassa goes all-original at last

By Louder  

He believes he owes followers his upcoming album Different Shades Of Blue

Joe Bonamassa has finally recorded an album of all-original music – because he believes he owes it to his fans.

Different Shades Of Blue is set for launch on September 22 via Provogue, and the label describe the follow-up to 2012’s Driving Towards The Daylight as his “most accomplished work to date.”

Bonamassa says: “I decided I wanted to make a completely original blues album. I’ve really had to push myself to make everything I do better than the last project. I know the fans expect it.

“And I feel like I owe them an original record after all these years.”

He co-wrote the material in Nashville with Jonathan Cain of Journey, Dwight Yoakam collaborator James House and Keith Urban’s colleague Jerry Flowers. “They really inspired me – having access to really great lyricists and songwriters made it such a great experience,” he reports.

Producer Kevin Shirley says it’s his favourite Bonamassa album to date. He adds: “It deserves to be listened to in its entirety. Luckily, Joe’s fanbase really seems to appreciate a body of work and not just songs.”

Other musicians appearing on Different Shades Of Blue include organist Reese Wynans, bassists Carmine Rojas and Michael Rhodes, and drummer Anton Fig.

