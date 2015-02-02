Bonamassa trails tribute to Waters and Wolf

Joe Bonamassa has released a preview trailer for his live DVD Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks – his tribute to Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf.

It was recorded in Colorado last year when he played in front of the biggest audience of his career to date. He began the show by saying: “They always try to write off the blues – well, we’ve proven tonight that at least 9,000 people like the blues.”

Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks will be released on multiple formats on March 24, with Blu-ray and DVD editions featuring over 90 minutes of bonus features, including behind-the-scenes video, photo gallery and more. It’s available for pre-order now.