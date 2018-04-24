Joanne Shaw Taylor announces October UK tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a UK tour which will take place later this year.

The run of 10 dates will get under way with a performance at the Whitley Bay Playhouse on October 1 and conclude with a set at the Harpenden Public Halls on the 14th of the month.

Find a full list of her 2018 dates – which also includes a set at the International Guitar Festival in Sweden on October 10 – below

In addition, Taylor has signed a deal with Sony Music on their recently re-launched Silvertone imprint. The global deal will be for three albums starting early next year, while her last two albums Wild and Dirty Truth will also move to the new label.

Taylor says: “Over my career, I have worked with different labels but when I got the chance to release the next albums through Sony and Silvertone in particular, I couldn’t say no.

“To be part of such an iconic label that has released albums by some of my guitar heroes like Buddy Guy, John Mayall and even The Stone Roses is such an honour.

“I will be starting work on the new album over the summer and can’t wait to get into the studio and release the album in 2019!”

Managing director of Sony Music commercial group Phil Savill adds: “We are thrilled to welcome Joanne to the Sony Music family and to add her name to the historic Silvertone label.

“Having such an established recording artist and a superb live performer as part of our roster is a real privilege, so we are all very excited for the future.”

Tickets for the UK tour will go on general sale from 10am on Friday (April 27) via The Gig Cartel.

Joanne Shaw Taylor October 2018 tour dates

Oct 01: Whitley Bay Playhouse, UK

Oct 02: Leeds Brudenell, UK

Oct 03: Bury St Edmunds Apex, UK

Oct 05: Stockton ARC, UK

Oct 06: Chester Live Room, UK

Oct 07: Bilston Robin, UK

Oct 09: Oxford O2 Academy UK

Oct 10: Uppsala International Guitar Festival, Sweden

Oct 12: Brighton Concorde, UK

Oct 13: Northampton Roadmenders, UK

Oct 14: Harpenden Public Halls, UK