Jinjer share intense video for Wallflower from their much-anticipated new album Wallflowers

As the countdown to the release of their forthcoming fourth album, Wallflowers, continues, Jinjer have shared the striking cinematic video for Wallflower.

Speaking of the track, the Ukrainian quartet say: “As the director Basil Pereverzev told us ‘Never give up and act in due course with the forces of the reality you have chosen for yourself’… Wallflower is one of a kind. This is a song we have lived through time and time again. Every single note, every percussion hit, every word Tatiana sings is well-thought through and shines. And the story which rolls out in the video is the best compliment to this song. Definitely the most multilayered work we have delivered sonically and visually. We hope that our fans can also relate the video and take something meaningful from it as well.”

The follow-up to 2019’s Macro, Wallflowers was recorded at Kaska Records Studios in Kiev with producer Max Morton.



Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov has talked up the album as “the best music we have ever written”, adding, “It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings…”

“Wallflowers is a different kind of album musically and visually,” he says. “It’s about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists … and that it is OK to do your own thing.”

Reviewing the album for Metal Hammer, our own Elliott Leaver predicts that Wallflowers will “send [Jinjer] into the metal stratosphere with consummate ease.”

The album is released on August 27 by Napalm.