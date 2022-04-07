Jinjer post video showing how donations are helping Ukraine

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have posted a new video showing the positive effects that donations made by their fans are having in their homeland in the ongoing struggle against violent Russian military action.

The four-piece recently unveiled two new t-shirts to help raise awareness of the horrific situation unfolding in Ukraine, pledging that 100% of the profits made from the shirt would go to charities benefitting the country.

After recently revealing that they made almost $150,000 for charity from the shirt sales, Jinjer have gone a step further by showing the benefits of the money raised in action.

"Dear friends, we wanted to share with you a few updates on the way the money you donated is being used here in Ukraine while the war is raging on," the band stated in a post on their official Instagram page.

"4 000 Euro was directed at Natalia, who survived in Mariupol Drama Theater after it was bombed by Russian planes (we attach the photo of the theater before and after bombing) The woman was heavily injured, now she is evacuated to Zaporizhzhia where she is going through a number of surgeries. Olga, her daughter, is expressing her gratitude to all of you in the video attached.

"We also sent 2 000 Euro to support the nursing home for elderly people which was evacuated from the area of Brovary (the photo of the city after missle attacks is attached) near Kyiv where there were heavy battles a few weeks ago. Elder people are among the most vulnerable categories of Ukrainians during these days.

"Each of you out there, no matter where you are from, contributed a lot to the help for our country simply by ordering one blue and yellow t-shirt. Thank you very much."

See the post and accompanying videos below