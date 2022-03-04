Jinjer launch donation campaign to raise money for Ukraine

Ukrainian metallers Jinjer have launched a campaign to help raise money for their homeland.

On February 24, President Vladimir Putin orchestrated a Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting in over 2,000 civilian deaths to date.

Referencing the conflict raging across their country, Jinjer have today released a new range of merchandise, designed with the colours of the Ukrainian flag alongside the slogan "We want our home back". The band have pledged that 100% of proceeds earned from the shirts will be distributed directly to charity organisations of their choosing.

To announce the launch, Jinjer's Eugene Abdukhanov says “Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us.

"As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring. Together with Napalm Records, we’re releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on.

"If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what's really happening here. Each sale may save somebody’s life in Ukraine. Thank you."

For obvious reasons, Jinjer have been forced to cancel their previously-announced North American tour dates, which was to feature headline gigs, side shows with In This Moment and participation on the Knotfest Roadshow supporting Slipknot.

You can buy the new merchandise to help support Ukraine now.