Jethro Tull launch charity hand sanitiser

Jethro Tull have launched a charity hand sanitiser which is helping to raise money in the USA for the Helping The Heroes charity.

Approved by Ian Anderson himself, with proceeds from sales going to help small businesses, veterans, first responders, healthcare workers and others in need through these charities: Virginia Service Disabled Veteran-Owned CAI and the non-profit Partners International Foundation’s Helping the Heroes.

“A wee drop of the strong stuff! Of course for the hands only," says Anderson. "Keep yourself safe, and by doing that you keep others safe, too. All in a good cause so choose this. The only officially-sanctioned Jethro Tull sanitiser hand rub."

The sanitiser is currently only available in America as currently DHL, FEDEX, UPS and USPS do not allow shipment of Hand Sanitiser to customers outside the United States.

The sanitiser begins shipping on July 20. Bottles cost $9, a four bottle pack for $32 and six bottle pack for $48.

Pre-order Jethro Tull hand sanitiser.