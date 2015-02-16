Jethro Tull rock opera announced

Ian Anderson has announced plans for a touring theatre production based on the life of the real Jethro Tull.

Titled Jethro Tull: The Rock Opera, it will tell the story of the English agriculturist reimagined as if taking place in the near future and will feature Tull tracks including Heavy Horses, Farm On The Freeway, A New Day Yesterday, The Witch’s Promise and Locomotive Breath. The lyrics for the songs will be rewritten to better reveal the story.

Anderson will team up with bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O’Hara, guitarist Florian Opahle and drummer Scott Hammond on the project. Guest musicians will also appear via video, although further details have yet to be released.

A full touring schedule will be confirmed in due course but the first shows are pencilled in for September in the UK to be followed by performances in Russia, Europe and South America before the end of 2015.

Jethro Tull will launch a 40th anniversary edition of Minstrel In The Gallery on May 4 via Parlophone, while Anderson will appear at this year’s inaugural TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent on the weekend of July 25 and 26.

