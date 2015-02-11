Jethro Tull unveil Minstrel 40th anniversary edition

Jethro Tull will reissue their 1975 album Minstrel In The Gallery to mark its 40th anniversary.

The La Grande edition launches on May 4 via Parlophone and features rare and previously unreleased tracks including new mixes by Steven Wilson.

It will be released on 2CD and 2DVD and is the latest remaster from the band’s back catalogue following last year’s War Child reissue.

Along with the bonus tracks, the album comes bundled with an 80-page booklet featuring track-by-track annotations by mainman Ian Anderson, a history of the group and recollections of life on tour by road crew member Kenny Wylie, maintenance engineer Pete Smith and string section musician Liz Edwards.

The limited-edition package also features lyrics, tour itinerary and rare and previously unpublished pictures.

The second disc is a live performance recorded in Paris in July 1975 where the band showcased tracks from the album ahead of its launch. In addition, the album comes with a short film of the group playing the record’s title track at the same concert.

Additionally, on the same day as the La Grande edition launches, a stereo remix of Minstrel In The Gallery will be released as a CD single, on digital formats and as a limited-edition heavyweight 180g vinyl pressing.

Anderson has confirmed he’ll play a set of Jethro Tull classics at this year’s inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent on the weekend of July 25-26. Tickets are on sale now. Every purchase comes with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material. Early Bird general admissions costs £99 (plus £9.99 booking fee) while Early Bird VIP access is £180 (plus £15 booking fee).

Membership of the Ramblin’ Man Fair Founders Club is also available, including two years of VIP tickets plus additional exclusive online content, merchandise and more.

Find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.

Minstrel In The Gallery 40th La Grande Edition tracklist

Disc 1

Minstrel In The Gallery 2. Cold Wind To Valhalla 3. Black Satin Dancer 4. Requiem 5. One White Duck / 010 = Nothing At All 6. Baker St. Muse 7. Baker St. Muse -Pig-Me And The Whore 8. Baker St. Muse - Nice Little Tune 9. Baker St. Muse - Crash-Barrier Waltzer 10. Baker St. Muse - Mother England Reverie 11. Grace 12. Summerday Sands 13. Requiem (Version 1)* 14. One White Duck (Take 5)* 15. Grace (Take 2)* 16. Minstrel In The Gallery (BBC version)* 17. Cold Wind To Valhalla (BBC version)* 18. Aqualung (BBC version)*

*previously unreleased

Disc 2: Live at The Palais Des Sports, Paris, July 5, 1975