“It's study in greed, gluttony, and dogs.” The Jesus Lizard share freaky video for second 'comeback' single Alexis Feels Sick

The Jesus Lizard have shared a typically unsettling video for Alexis Feels Sick, their second 'comeback' single previewing their forthcoming album Rack, due on September 13 via Ipecac.



Rack was recorded last year in Nashville at Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney's Audio Eagle studio. In an interview with The New York Times, bassist David Wm. Sims says that the 11-song set is “maybe one of our best.”



Inspired by Girls Against Boys/Soulside drummer Alexis Fleisig’s “guarded opinion of modern life”, Alexis Feels Sick is accompanied by a video created by frontman David Yow, which guitarist Duane Denison describes as a “study in greed, gluttony, and… dogs.”



Watch the video below:

the Jesus Lizard "Alexis Feels Sick" - YouTube Watch On

The quartet have committed to live shows in the US and UK in 2025, and will also play headlines shows and festivals in the US this year.

Sep 07: Raleigh Hopscotch Music Festival, NC

Oct 13: Las Vegas Best Friends Forever Festival, NV

Oct 31: Dallas Longhorn Ballroom, TX

Nov 01: Austin, TX TBA

Dec 09: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Dec 11: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Dec 12: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Dec 13: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Dec 14: Washington DC Black Cat

Dec 18: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA



Jan 07: Glasgow QMU, UK

Jan 08: Manchester, UK Academy 2, UK

Jan 09: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jan 10: Bristol Fleece, UK

Jan 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jan 12: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jan 14: Belfast The Limelight, UK

Jan 15: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland



May 02: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

May 03: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

May 05: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

May 08: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

May 10 Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA