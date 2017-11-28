Jess And The Ancient Ones stream new album ahead of launch

Jess And The Ancient Ones have streamed their upcoming new album in full exclusively with Prog.

The Horse And Other Weird Tales will officially be released on December 1 via Svart Records, but Prog readers can listen to all nine tracks now.

Jess And The Ancient Ones’ guitarist and composer Thomas Corpse says of the follow-up to 2015’s Second Psychedelic Coming: The Aquarius Tapes: “Groovy, heavy, psychedelic beat music? Hard death rock? Occult head-exploding meltdown? All of them and more.

“I cannot put a label on it, I just make it as it comes.”

The Finnish outfit’s lyrical concept is said to be “based upon the personal occult experiences” of the band, with their sound influenced by artists including Mercyful Fate, Roky Erickson, Iron Maiden and Abba.

The full album can be streamed below, and pre-orders are available via the Jess And The Ancient Ones Bandcamp page.

Jess And The Ancient Ones The Horse And Other Weird Tales tracklist

Death Is The Doors Shining Your Exploding Heads You And Eyes Radio Aquarius Return To Hallucinate (Here Comes) Rainbow Mouth Minotaure Anyway The Minds Flow

