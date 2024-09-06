Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell drops new atmospheric solo single, Afterglow

Jerry Cantrell has shared another track from his star-studded forthcoming album, I Want Blood, which is set to feature appearances from members of Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Faith No More

Jerry Cantrell has returned with the atmospheric new single, Afterglow, lifted from his forthcoming new album I Want Blood, due out on October 18 via Double J Music.

Alongside the track, the Alice In Chains founder has shared a striking and surreal music video, created by award-winning artist Matt Mahurin.

Speaking of the video, Cantrell says, “The incredible Matt Mahurin and I created a moving piece of film to accompany the song. Check it out. If you want blood, you got it.”

While Mahurin comments, “Two of my all-time favorite videos I’ve directed are No Excuses and Angry Chair for Alice In Chains in the early 1990’s. 

"To be able to once again offer my visual work to Jerry’s Afterglow some thirty years later was a blast. From opera aria to pop tune, everybody sees a movie playing in their mind’s eye when they listen to a song. Jerry inspired a welcome fever dream that I was grateful to lure out of my mind’s eye".

I Want Blood is set to feature special guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan and Faith No More's Mike Bordin. 

Alongside the metal heavyweights, the new album will additionally see contributions from drummer Gil Sharone (Team Sleep and Stolen Babies), as well as backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Describing the upcoming new project, Cantrell says: “This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker. 

"It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

The new album was co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), and was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California.  

Watch the video for Afterglow below:

Jerry Cantrell - Afterglow (Official Music Video) - YouTube Jerry Cantrell - Afterglow (Official Music Video) - YouTube
I Want Blood tracklist

  1. Vilified
  2. Off The Rails
  3. Afterglow
  4. I Want Blood
  5. Echoes Of Laughter
  6. Throw Me A Line
  7. Let It Lie
  8. Held Your Tongue
  9. It Comes
