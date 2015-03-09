Trending

Jenny Hval ends her Battle

By News  

Hear track from upcoming album Apocalypse, Girl ahead of UK tour

Norwegian progressive pop singer Jenny Hval has launched a stream of her track That Battle Is Over from third album Apocalypse, Girl.

It’s released on June 8 via Sacred Bones, ahead of a five-date UK tour that’s part of a wider European journey.

Hval says: “That Battle Is Over is inspired by a great wish to sing karaoke. These songs are flat like that; they’re so direct that there’s no background. Trying to create one makes the song more shallow – or worse, makes the listener obsolete.”

Tour dates

Jun 10: London Royal Festival Hall (with Perfume Genius)

Jun 11: Manchester Gullivers

Jun 12: Brighton The Hope & The Ruin

Jun 13: Cardiff UK Clwb Ifor Bach

Jun 14: London Cafe Oto

Apocalypse, Girl tracklist

  1. Kingsize

  2. Take Care Of Yourself

  3. That Battle Is Over

  4. White Underground

  5. Heaven

  6. Why This

  7. Some Days

  8. Sabbath

  9. Angels and Anaemia

  10. Holy Land