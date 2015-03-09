Jenny Hval ends her Battle

Norwegian progressive pop singer Jenny Hval has launched a stream of her track That Battle Is Over from third album Apocalypse, Girl.
It’s released on June 8 via Sacred Bones, ahead of a five-date UK tour that’s part of a wider European journey.
Hval says: “That Battle Is Over is inspired by a great wish to sing karaoke. These songs are flat like that; they’re so direct that there’s no background. Trying to create one makes the song more shallow – or worse, makes the listener obsolete.”
Tour dates
Jun 10: London Royal Festival Hall (with Perfume Genius)
Jun 11: Manchester Gullivers
Jun 12: Brighton The Hope & The Ruin
Jun 13: Cardiff UK Clwb Ifor Bach
Jun 14: London Cafe Oto
Apocalypse, Girl tracklist
Kingsize
Take Care Of Yourself
That Battle Is Over
White Underground
Heaven
Why This
Some Days
Sabbath
Angels and Anaemia
Holy Land