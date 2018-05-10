Jennifer Rothery And Riccardo Romano Replace Tin Spirits At Trinity

Jennifer Rothery, daughter of headline act Steve, has stepped in to perform at this weekend's Trinity III charity prog show with musical partner Riccardo Romano, after Tin Spirits were forced to pull out.

“We cannot thank Jennifer and Riccardo enough for stepping in at the 11th hour.” Trinity organisers told Prog. “It’s a difficult decision to make to pull a gig, and we really feel for Tin Spirits, as they were so looking forward to playing at Trinity III, but we have been lucky enough to get something in place at very short notice.”

Rothery and Romano were recently seen supporting Marillion on their latest tour. In other Trinity news, Ghost Community welcome old drummer Jake Bradford-Sharpe back in their ranks for their performance after things didn't work out with Scott Higham. A new drummer will be announced in due course.

Tin Spirit's contacted Prog to explain their absence: "It is with much regret that Tin Spirits have to pull out of the Trinity show this weekend. A visit to the doctors yesterday confirmed I have acute bacterial tonsilitis which apart from making me feel like I'm swallowing rocks also means my current ability to sing a TS song is zero. I tried, it didn't sound good. We tried our best to find a workable solution but unfortunately there isn't one. If you were looking forward to seeing us on Saturday please accept our deepest apologies, we're as disappointed as you are. The whole band would like to thank the incredible organisers for their support and understanding and wish everyone the best for this amazing event."

Rothery and Romano join Last Flight To Pluto, Ghost Community, Touchstone, Knifeworld and Steve Rothery Band on the bill. Tickets for Trinity II which takes place on Saturday at Islington Assembly Hall.