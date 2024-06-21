Jem Godfrey reveals new Frost* release will be a double concept album

Frost* mainman Jem Godfrey has been updating fans with more details about the band's upcoming album Life In The Wires.

In January Prog reported that Godfrey had revealed the album title and that he had been joined in the upcoming album by Nathan King, John Mitchell and Craig Blundell.

Now, writing on the band's Facebook page, Godfrey has revealed the new release will be a double album that has a conceptual thread running through it and that it will be released in October, presumably by InsideOut Music, the band's long-term label.

"First off, and most excitingly of all, the new album is finished and already at the duplicators," Godfrey writes. "It’s called Life In The Wires and it’s a double album. Any good prog band worth their tax bill ought to have a double album in the catalogue I reckon so that’s a decent blob of mauve icing on the Frost* history biscuit.

"It’s about 85 minutes long and tells the tale of a lad and his journey towards a rather unusual destiny. Batteries are involved. It will be out in October so expect the rhetoric to ramp up as the summer holidays draw to a close and the weather begins to improve as it always does when we all have to go back to work. I shan’t waffle on any more about it at this point other than to say I’m very pleased with how it’s turned out and I hope you will be too. It's a double album you know."

Godfrey also shared news that audio from the Island Live DVD filmed at Bath Komedia in November 2022 is now available at the band's members area on their website, as are the three Janice Long sessions the band recorded when they launched 2021's Day And Age album.