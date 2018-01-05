Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds set for 40th anniversary vinyl reissue

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds is to be reissued on vinyl later this month.

Wayne’s classic 1978 album will arrive on January 26 via Sony Music to mark its 40th anniversary and is now available for pre-order.

In a new year message on Facebook, Wayne says: “So here we are at the start of 2018 – a year when The War Of The Worlds will be popping up here and there, starting on January 26 when Sony Music will proudly reissue my original 1978 double 12-inch vinyl album, re-mastered for a superior sounding audio experience, and containing the original 16-page booklet with the full script, lyrics, original paintings and credits.”

Wayne will take the epic musical out on the road later this year across the UK, kicking off at Glasgow’s SSE Hydo on November 30, with further dates planned throughout December.

Wayne adds: “I hope you might be able to join our celebration, even if it’s only for small moments over the coming year. And if you’re able to join us at one of our shows, below is an image from our forthcoming production – as you can see, we’re moving into the audience!

“I hope 2018 for everyone will be filled with wonderful things of all shapes and sizes, and overwhelm the inevitable negatives that the year, like any year, will unfortunately throw at us.

“Finally, HG Wells opened his epic tome, ‘No one would have believed…’ Forty years and not out, I think he was right.”

Tickets for the live UK shows are available via Live Nation. Find the image of the stage production below, along with a list of the live dates and the reissue packaging.

Nov 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 01: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 02: Manchester Arena

Dec 04: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 05: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 07: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Dec 08: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 10: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 12: Bournemouth International Centre

Dec 13: Bournemouth International Centre

Dec 15: London The O2 (1pm)

Dec 15: London The O2 (6pm)

Dec 16: Brighton Centre

Dec 17: Brighton Centre