Jeff Healey Heal My Soul trailer issued

A trailer has been released for Jeff Healey’s ‘lost’ album Heal My Soul.

The album will be issued via Provogue on March 25 to mark what would have been Healey’s 50th birthday. Healey died in March, 2008, at age 41 after a three-year battle with sarcoma cancer.

Heal My Soul was restored and remastered under the supervision of the Jeff Healey Estate, who say the songs “capture Healey in full flight, displaying the virtuosity that made the Toronto native one of the most revered musicians in the world during his all-too-brief lifetime.”

In a joint statement, Jeff Healey Estate co-Administrators Cristie Healey and Roger Costa say: “Heal My Soul is a project that we have wanted to tackle for years. A ‘lost’ album, it contains material recorded during one of the most creative periods in Jeff’s rock career.

“Until now, it has never seen the light of day. Jeff was very proud of this work and it features some of the most powerful and impassioned performances he ever committed to record. With complete creative control we’ve laboured hard, tracking down recordings, identifying the right performances, restoring them to their proper stature and mixing and mastering them from the ground up.

“This has been a true labour of love for us from beginning to end and we’re absolutely thrilled to be able to finally share this significant release with the world.”

Healey lost his sight during early childhood due to retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer. Playing guitar since the age of three, he developed the distinctive lap-style guitar technique that helped bring him international attention by his late teens.

He went on to earn a Grammy nomination and was a Juno Award winner. His five releases with The Jeff Healey Band sold millions of copies worldwide.

The album will be available on 2LP, CD and digital formats.

