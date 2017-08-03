Jeff Beck Live At The Hollywood Bowl set for release

Eagle Rock Entertainment have announced that they’ll release Jeff Beck’s Live At The Hollywood Bowl later this year.

The package will arrive on October 6 on DVD, Blu-ray and DVD/2CVD on October 6.

A statement reads: “This releases captures the moment, in the summer of 2016, when Jeff Beck celebrated 50 years of his musical career with a special concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl.

“A fantastic lineup of guest artists joined him onstage and the show includes For Your Love, Beck’s Bolero, ’Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers, Big Block, Over Under Sideways Down, A Day In The Life, Blue Wind and more.

“The setlist reached back to his first recordings with The Yardbirds in 1966 and came right up to date with tracks from his most recent album Loud Hailer.

“As the evening progressed, he was joined by many of the great musicians he has collaborated with over the years including Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Hall, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart and Steven Tyler.”

Beck was joined onstage for the finale by all guest performers for a cover of Prince classic Purple Rain in tribute to the musician who had died a few months before the Hollywood Bowl concert took place.

Find the cover art and full tracklist below.

Jeff Beck Live At The Hollywood Bowl tracklist

The Revolution Will Be Televised Over Under Sideways Down Heart Full Of Soul For Your Love Beck’s Bolero Medley: Rice Pudding / Morning Dew Freeway Jam You Never Know ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers Star Cycle Blue Wind Big Block I’d Rather Go Blind Let Me Love You Live In The Dark Scared For The Children Rough Boy Train Kept A’Rollin’ Shapes Of Things A Day In The Life Purple Rain

Jeff Beck: My career in rock